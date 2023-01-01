Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Ryzen 9 7950X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX against the 4.2 GHz Ryzen 9 7950X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X3D and 3955WX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1301 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 7950X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 14, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 32 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 5.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 42x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket sWRX8 AM5
TDP 280 W 120 W
Peak temperature 90°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 2048 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 128 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
2. Core i9 13900K and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
3. Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
4. Core i9 13900KF and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
5. Core i9 13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
6. Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
7. Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
8. Core i9 13900KS and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
9. Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
10. Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Threadripper Pro 3955WX?
EnglishРусский