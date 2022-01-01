AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX vs Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 170 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
37927
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 14, 2020
|September 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raphael
|Socket
|sWRX8
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|RDNA 2
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|80MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|RDNA 2
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|2048 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|128
|28
