M2 Pro - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 12 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.