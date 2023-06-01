Apple M2 Pro
M2 Pro - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 12 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14027
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0