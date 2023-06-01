Home > M2 Pro: performance and specs

Apple M2 Pro

M2 Pro - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 12 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M2 Pro in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14027
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13893

Specifications

M2 Pro technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released June 1, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0

