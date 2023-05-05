Home > M2 Ultra: performance and specs

Apple M2 Ultra

  • Cores: 24
  • TDP: 60 W
  • Transistor size: 5 nm
M2 Ultra - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 24 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core).
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M2 Ultra in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1673
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
27750
Specifications

M2 Ultra technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released May 5, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Codename Apple M2
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24
Total Threads 24
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 134 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W
Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Comments

