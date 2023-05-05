Apple M2 Ultra
- Cores: 24
- TDP: 60 W
- Transistor size: 5 nm
M2 Ultra - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 24 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core).
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1673
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27186
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
27750
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|Total Threads
|24
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No