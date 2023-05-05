Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 390.4 GB/s (95%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +1%
1698
M2 Max
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +78%
27348
M2 Max
15331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Max
4172
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Max
26679
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
1986
M2 Max +1%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +84%
28016
M2 Max
15186
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and M2 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M2
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 24 12
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 67 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 30 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 4864
TMUs - 304
ROPs - 152
TGP - 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or M2 Ultra?
