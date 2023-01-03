Intel Core i3 1315U
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 10MB (shared)
- TDP: 15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i3 1315U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 6 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 10 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU).
Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1666
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6144
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i3-1315U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|TMUs
|32
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1315U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20