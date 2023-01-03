Intel Core i3 1315U vs i3 1215U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1683
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +13%
6211
5497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11661
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +7%
1645
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +28%
5927
4634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-1315U
|i3-1215U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|15 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|64
|64
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1315U official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
