Core i5 10210U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 21, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

