Intel Core i5 10210U
Core i5 10210U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
