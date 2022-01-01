Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 965 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2923
Core i3 1215U +87%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2220
Core i3 1215U +58%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
6396
Core i3 1215U +79%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
3114
Core i3 1215U +48%
4616
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-10210U i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 16
Execution Units 24 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 10210U?
