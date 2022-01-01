Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 965 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
885
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2923
Core i3 1215U +87%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2220
Core i3 1215U +58%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6396
Core i3 1215U +79%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
970
Core i3 1215U +58%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3114
Core i3 1215U +48%
4616
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|16
|Execution Units
|24
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1