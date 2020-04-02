Home > Core i5 10300H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10300H

Core i5 10300H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10300H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127

Specifications

Core i5 10300H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 2, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

