Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H against the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1110 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +24%
1390
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Intel Core i5 11300H +20%
4755
3968
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-11300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
