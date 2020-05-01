Intel Core i5 10400
Core i5 10400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6095
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
