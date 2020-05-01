Home > Core i5 10400: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 10400

Intel Core i5 10400

Core i5 10400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 10400 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6095

Specifications

Core i5 10400 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 182 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i5-10400
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

