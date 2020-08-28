Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400F or Core i5 10400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400F vs i5 10400

Intel Core i5 10400F
Intel Core i5 10400F
VS
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i5 10400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 10400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 10400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400F
12854
Core i5 10400 +1%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400F and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 157 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10400F i5-10400
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400F official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
124 (63.6%)
71 (36.4%)
Total votes: 195

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i5 10400F?
Rene 28 August 2020 00:01
Is the i5 10400f overclockable, and does it only support two memory Chanels or can I use all four
+42 Reply
Root 28 August 2020 22:36
Hi! 1. 10400f is overclockable 2. You can use 4 memory slots (if your motherboard has all 4 slots) but it will works only in dual channels mode.
+34 Reply
Adam 22 September 2020 23:32
Do you prefer 10400 or 10400f
+67 Reply
EnglishРусский