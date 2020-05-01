Intel Core i5 10500T
Core i5 10500T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|36 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16