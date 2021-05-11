Intel Core i5 11260H
Core i5 11260H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20