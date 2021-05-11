Home > Core i5 11260H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 11260H

Core i5 11260H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11260H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5971

Specifications

Core i5 11260H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 11, 2021
Launch price 250 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

