Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 1243 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 250 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i5-11400H i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

