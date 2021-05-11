Home > Core i5 11500H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 11500H

Core i5 11500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 11500H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4111

Specifications

Core i5 11500H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 11, 2021
Launch price 250 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-11500H
Socket BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

