Intel Core i5 11500H
Core i5 11500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4111
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20