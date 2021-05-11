Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11500H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 11500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 11500H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4-2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11500H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 11500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1360 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H
17404
Ryzen 5 5600H +2%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11500H +12%
1504
Ryzen 5 5600H
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11500H +17%
7137
Ryzen 5 5600H
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i5-11500H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24-29x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +141%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 11500H
2. Core i7 11850H or Core i5 11500H
3. Core i7 11800H or Core i5 11500H
4. Core i5 11500 or Core i5 11500H
5. Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5600H
6. Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11500H?
EnglishРусский