Core i5 1230U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).