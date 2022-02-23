Intel Core i5 1230U
Core i5 1230U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5924
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1230U
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1230U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|14