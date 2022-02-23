Home > Core i5 1230U: performance and specs

Core i5 1230U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5924

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1230U
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 12
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 850 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1230U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 14

