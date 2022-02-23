Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Core i5 1230U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs i5 1230U

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
Intel Core i5 1230U
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i5 1230U

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U against the 1.0 GHz i5 1230U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1230U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 9 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +20%
3522
Core i5 1230U
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +45%
14266
Core i5 1230U
9868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and i5 1230U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1235U i5-1230U
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 10x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 850 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1230U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page Intel Core i5 1230U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1235U or Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. Intel Core i5 1235U or AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
3. Intel Core i5 1235U or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
4. Intel Core i5 1235U or Intel Core i5 1240P
5. Intel Core i5 1235U or Intel Core i7 1255U
6. Intel Core i5 1230U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. Intel Core i5 1230U or Apple M1
8. Intel Core i5 1230U or Intel Core i5 1130G7
9. Intel Core i5 1230U or Intel Core i7 1250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1230U or i5 1235U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский