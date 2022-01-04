Home > Core i5 12450H: performance and specs

Core i5 12450H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 8 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU).

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3621
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8111

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 12
Execution Units 48
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

