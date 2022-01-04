Home > Core i5 12600H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 12600H

Intel Core i5 12600H

Core i5 12600H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 12600H in benchmarks

Specifications

Core i5 12600H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Core i5 12600H vs Core i7 11800H
3. Core i5 12600H vs Apple M1
4. Core i5 12600H vs Core i7 12700K
5. Core i5 12600H vs Core i5 12600K
6. Core i5 12600H vs Core i7 12800H
7. Core i5 12600H vs Core i5 12500H
8. Core i5 12600H vs Core i7 12700H
9. Core i5 12600H vs Ryzen 5 6600H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 12600H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский