Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i5 12600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i5 12600H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12600H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-12600H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H +4%
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
2. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i7 11800H
3. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i7 12700H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 5600H
5. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i7 12800H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i5 12500H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 7 6800H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i7 11600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12600H?
EnglishРусский