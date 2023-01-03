Intel Core i5 13450HX
Core i5 13450HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12639
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13450HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.382 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13450HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20