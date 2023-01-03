Home > Core i5 13450HX: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13450HX

Intel Core i5 13450HX

Core i5 13450HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13450HX in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12639
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Core i5 13450HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13450HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13450HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13450HX or Intel Core i5 13600HX
2. Intel Core i5 13450HX or Intel Core i5 13500HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 13450HX? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский