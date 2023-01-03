Core i5 13450HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU).