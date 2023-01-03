Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13450HX or Ryzen 5 7645HX: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13450HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

Intel Core i5 13450HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
Intel Core i5 13450HX
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 13450HX with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7645HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7645HX and 13450HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13450HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13450HX +13%
16959
Ryzen 5 7645HX
14976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13450HX +24%
12676
Ryzen 5 7645HX
10190
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13450HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i5-13450HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FL1
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 16 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13450HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7645HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13450HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12650HX and Intel Core i5 13450HX
2. Intel Core i7 13700HX and Intel Core i5 13450HX
3. Intel Core i7 13650HX and Intel Core i5 13450HX
4. Intel Core i5 13600HX and Intel Core i5 13450HX
5. Intel Core i5 13500HX and Intel Core i5 13450HX
6. Intel Core i5 13500HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX and AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX or Intel Core i5 13450HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский