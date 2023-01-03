Home > Core i5 13600H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13600H

Core i5 13600H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13600H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9986
Specifications

Core i5 13600H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13600H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Comments

