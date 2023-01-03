Intel Core i5 13600H
Core i5 13600H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9986
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13600H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28