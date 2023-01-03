Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600H or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Intel Core i5 13600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Intel Core i5 13600H
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and 13600H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H
15137
Ryzen 7 7735HS +1%
15306
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600H and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-13600H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600H official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

