Intel Core i5 13600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i5 13600H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1446 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +24%
1809
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +47%
14987
10225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3221
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600H +20%
1729
1445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600H +22%
9801
8053
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-13600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
