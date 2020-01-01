Home > Core i5 7500: performance and specs

Core i5 7500 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3800 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2310
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6176
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Launch price 202 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number i5-7500
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

