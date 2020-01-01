Home > Core i5 8250U: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 8250U

Core i5 8250U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 8250U in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2619

Specifications

Core i5 8250U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 21, 2017
Launch price 297 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R
Model number i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

