Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8250U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Core i3 1115G4 +47%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8250U +16%
2619
2259
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|297 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-8250U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
