Intel Core i7 10700KF
Core i7 10700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
