Intel Core i7 10870H

Core i7 10870H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3475
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2805
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16246

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 10, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i7-10870H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

