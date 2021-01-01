Intel Core i7 10870H
Core i7 10870H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3475
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2805
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16246
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16