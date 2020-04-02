Intel Core i7 10875H
Core i7 10875H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6951
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
