Core i7 11800H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1449 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 11800H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4920
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9059

Specifications

Core i7 11800H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 11, 2021
Launch price 395 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake
Model number i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

