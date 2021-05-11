Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
8171
Core i5 12500H +50%
12234
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-11800H i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H +90%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

