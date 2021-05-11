Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1507
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3169
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +2%
1545
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8171
Core i5 12500H +50%
12234
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
