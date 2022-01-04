Home > Core i7 12650H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 12650H

Intel Core i7 12650H

Core i7 12650H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU).

Please note that the tests on the i7 12650H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 12650H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11075

Specifications

Core i7 12650H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12650H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512
TMUs 32
ROPs 16
Execution Units 64
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12650H vs Intel Core i7 11600H
2. Intel Core i7 12650H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
3. Intel Core i7 12650H vs Intel Core i7 12700H
4. Intel Core i7 12650H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 12650H? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский