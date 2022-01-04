Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12650H or Core i7 1255U: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1255U and 12650H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +90%
14297
Core i7 1255U
7509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +13%
3818
Core i7 1255U
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +82%
24804
Core i7 1255U
13594
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +62%
11272
Core i7 1255U
6962
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i7 1255U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-12650H i7-1255U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 16 24
Execution Units 64 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i7 1255U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

