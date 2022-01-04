Intel Core i7 12650H vs i7 1255U VS Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 1255U We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1255U and 12650H Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12650H and i7 1255U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U Model number i7-12650H i7-1255U Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 16 12 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 17x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 32 48 ROPs 16 24 Execution Units 64 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12650H 1.21 TFLOPS Core i7 1255U 1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12650H official page Intel Core i7 1255U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20