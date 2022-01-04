Intel Core i7 12700H
Core i7 12700H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17641
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11754
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28