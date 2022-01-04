Home > Core i7 12700H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 12700H

Intel Core i7 12700H

Core i7 12700H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 12700H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17641
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11754

Specifications

Core i7 12700H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

