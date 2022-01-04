Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +1%
1744
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +91%
16545
8674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27059
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +14%
12056
10577
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
