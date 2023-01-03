Home > Core i7 1365U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1365U

  • Cores: 10
  • L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
  • TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 1365U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 1365U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1756
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9386
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9193
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1365U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2
P-Threads 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

