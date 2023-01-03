Core i7 13700HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).