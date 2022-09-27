Home > Core i7 13700KF: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 13700KF

Intel Core i7 13700KF

Core i7 13700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 13700KF in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1909
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18501

Specifications

Core i7 13700KF technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 27, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-13700KF
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

