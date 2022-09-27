Intel Core i7 13700KF
Core i7 13700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1909
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20