Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700KF or Core i7 13700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i7 13700F

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 13700F
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Intel Core i7 13700F

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700F and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and i7 13700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-13700KF i7-13700F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i7 13700KF and Intel Core i5 13600K
3. Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
4. Intel Core i7 13700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
5. Intel Core i7 13700F and Intel Core i7 12700F
6. Intel Core i7 13700F and Intel Core i7 13700K
7. Intel Core i7 13700F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700F or i7 13700KF?
EnglishРусский