Home > Core i7 1370P: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1370P

Intel Core i7 1370P

Core i7 1370P - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).

Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 1370P in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10244

Specifications

Core i7 1370P technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P
Model number i7-1370P
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 20
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x
L3 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1370P and Core i7 1270P
2. Core i7 1370P and Apple M2
3. Core i7 1370P and M2 Pro

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 1370P? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский