Intel Core i7 1370P vs i7 13700H

Intel Core i7 1370P
VS
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 1370P
Intel Core i7 13700H

We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz i7 13700H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700H and 1370P

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P
10346
Core i7 13700H +24%
12814
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1370P and i7 13700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1370P i7-13700H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 24x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 28 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1370P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1370P official page Intel Core i7 13700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

