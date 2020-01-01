Intel Core i7 8700
Core i7 8700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6328
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|303 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8700 and Core i7 9700
- Core i7 8700 and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 8700 and Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 8700 and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i7 8700 and Core i5 10400
- Core i7 8700 and Core i7 10700F
- Core i7 8700 and Core i7 10700
- Core i7 8700 and Core i7 10700KF
- Core i7 8700 and Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 8700 and Core i9 10900
- Core i7 8700 and Ryzen 5 3600XT