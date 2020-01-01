Home > Core i7 8700: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8700

Intel Core i7 8700

Core i7 8700 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8700 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6328

Specifications

Core i7 8700 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 5, 2017
Launch price 303 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8700
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 8700? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский