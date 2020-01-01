Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700 or Core i7 8700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 9700 with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +3%
3698
Core i7 8700
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +5%
2861
Core i7 8700
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +3%
13770
Core i7 8700
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700 +5%
1230
Core i7 8700
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700 +8%
6809
Core i7 8700
6328

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 323 USD 303 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700 i7-8700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700 official page Intel Core i7 8700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8700 or i7 9700?
