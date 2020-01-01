Home > Core i7 8750H: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 8750H

Core i7 8750H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 9 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 8750H in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4463

Specifications

Core i7 8750H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Type Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8750H
Socket BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

