Intel Core i7 8750H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.45 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1053 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
418
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +11%
2382
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2393
Apple M1 +57%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10335
Apple M1 +48%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
Apple M1 +65%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4886
Apple M1 +56%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-8750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
