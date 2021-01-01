Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 8750H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 8750H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.45 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1053 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H +1%
418
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H +11%
2382
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
2393
Apple M1 +57%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
10335
Apple M1 +48%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8750H
1066
Apple M1 +65%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8750H
4886
Apple M1 +56%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 3, 2018 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-8750H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 8750H?
